Private security officer shot dead and dumped in a manhole

Durban – A Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) was found murdered in the early hours of Friday. Rusa boss Prem Balram said the 33-year-old victim had been on duty at a business in Riverhorse Valley.

“The Rusa member was based at a business complex and was on patrol with a branded golf cart when he was ambushed by unknown suspects,” said Balram. “His body was thereafter dumped in a manhole and the concrete cover was replaced. “Reaction officers patrolling the business park discovered a pool of blood and a 9mm cartridge next to a manhole while searching for their colleague.

“The body of the Rusa member was located after the concrete cover was removed. His golf cart was recovered approximately 100 meters away and the seat was covered in blood.” Balram said they were offering a reward to anyone who had information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators. SAPS have been approached for comment.

Last month, a Blue Security officer was gunned down while on duty in Phoenix. Premchund Mohanlall was on the Phoenix Highway near the Phoenix Plaza when unknown suspects robbed him of his firearm and killed him. Blue Security said Mohanlall had been with the company for a decade.

