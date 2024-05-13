Private security officer shot dead in Chatsworth

A security officer has been shot dead while on duty in Chatsworth, Durban. The incident is believed to have taken place during the course of Sunday night, emergency workers said.

ALS Paramedics said the guard who worked for a private security company had been on duty at a dam on BulBul Drive in Silverglen, Chatsworth. Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said their medics responded at around 7am on Monday. “On arrival at the scene, paramedics found that a male officer in his thirties had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

“Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.” Jamieson said the time of shooting or the events leading up to the shooting are unknown. “However, the SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further.”

The victims was allegedly robbed of his personal belonging. The SAPS has been approached for comment and will be added once received. In another incident, in March this year, a reaction officer was killed while responding to a home invasion in Kenville, Durban North.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the security officer had responded to an alarm in Kenville when he was shot dead by unknown suspects. “He was also robbed of his firearm and was declared dead at the scene. “The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle which was later found abandoned in KwaMashu. It was established that the vehicle was stolen in Phoenix.”