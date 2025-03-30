Probe launched after two men killed in structural collapse in KZN

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department for Transport and Human Settlements will be conducting an investigation into compliance after two Mozambican nationals died after a structural collapse in Phoenix on Saturday. The tragic incident took place just after 11 am on a property in Canehaven Drive in Canehaven.

Ndabezinhle Sibiya, spokesperson for the MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma confirmed the investigation. “We received a report about an unfortunate incident that resulted in the death of two Mozambican nationals in Canehaven in Phoenix. “This follows the collapse of a retaining wall where two construction workers, according to the report, were digging a trench. But, unfortunately, the retaining wall collapsed, killing them,” Sibiya said.

“We will be consulting more with other role players such as the municipality as well as the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) to check if all procedures were followed, and to check if there was adherence to the Housing Consumer Protection Measures Act,” Sibiya said. Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson, Prem Balram said its operations centre received a call from a member of the public requesting assistance for the trapped men.

“Reaction Officers and RUSA Paramedics were immediately dispatched. On arrival, Reaction Officers discovered the bodies of both men trapped under the debris. They showed no signs of life and were declared deceased,” Balram said. The men are aged 27 and 29. [email protected]