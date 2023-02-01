Probe launched after video captures violent attack of Krugersdorp school girl

The Department of Education's district office in Krugersdorp is investigating the incidents surrounding an assault of a female pupil at a Gauteng high school. In a 25-second video clip, that has gone viral on social media, two male pupils can be seen confronting the girl.The incident took place at the Nic Diederichs Technical High School in Krugersdorp.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the beginning of the video, she is sitting between two other pupils. During the confrontation, the girl then stands up and a few seconds later, one of the boys hands something to the pupil next to him before he violently pushes the girl down and begins to slap her. In the video, presumably filmed by another pupil, the girl is seen fighting back. Other pupils intervene shortly afterwards. When IOL contacted the school, a secretary said the principal was aware of the video circulating.

"The matter has been dealt with and is being investigated further," she said. When IOL asked to be transferred to the principal, a second woman confirmed that the matter was under investigation by the Krugersdorp Education District Office and ended the call. Calls to the Krugersdorp Education District Office went unanswered. IOL also reached out to the Department of Education’s spokesperson in Gauteng, Steve Mabona, who confirmed that his office had seen the email.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL will update the article when a response from the DBE has been received. The school made headlines in 2008 when a Grade 12 pupil donned a mask and slashed a fellow pupil, Jacques Pretorius to death. Morne Harmse, known as the “samurai killer” also wounded three others. He was convicted on a count of murder and three counts of attempted murder. He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment. According to News24, Harmse was released on parole in March last year.

Story continues below Advertisement