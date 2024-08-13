Probe under way after Gauteng siblings die at school after consuming pap, milk and biscuits at home

Gauteng police are probing the deaths of three siblings, who fell ill at the Evaton Primary School in Sebokeng on Monday. The Gauteng department of education said the learners; in Grades 3, 4 and 5, were rushed to a local medical facility where they were declared dead.

“According to information at our disposal, the incident unfolded at around 8am in the morning when a Grade 4 class teacher brought a sick boy learner to the sick bay,” the department said in a statement. “Despite immediate assistance, the learner was unresponsive. Emergency services and the learners’ mother were swiftly called.” A short while later, the boy's sibling was brought to the sick bay and told staff that they had consumed pap, milk and biscuits at home.

The department said the girl lost consciousness shortly thereafter. “A third sibling, a Grade 5 girl learner, was also found to be unresponsive. All three learners were rushed to a nearby clinic, where, tragically, they were declared dead,” the department stated. Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation, Matome Chiloane, expressed his profound sorrow following the learners' deaths.

Meanwhile, a Grade 8 learner from Tsakane Secondary School in Ekurhuleni died after allegedly ingesting poison at the school. The department said one of the learners collapsed and had to be carried to the school’s administration block, while the other, though visibly weak, managed to walk there. “Emergency services and the learners’ parents were immediately contacted,” the department said.

“Sadly, one of the learners was declared dead on school premises, while the other was rushed to a local medical facility for urgent care. The police are currently investigating this tragic incident.” The MEC is urging learners to seek help if they are struggling or feeling overwhelmed, rather than resorting to such actions. The department said the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) will offer support to learners, including those in Grade 12 in preparation for the upcoming examinations.