Probe under way after school principal gunned down in Gauteng mall

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane, has condemned the shooting of a senior school official at a mall on the East Rand on Tuesday. According to the department, the deputy principal at Rivoni Secondary School was shot dead at the Chris Hani Mall while attending a meeting related to a case involving one of his colleagues.

"The Gauteng Department of Education extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and the entire school community. The GDE has activated psycho-social support services for those affected by this tragedy," Chiloane said. "We are heartbroken by this senseless killing of our dedicated educator and leader in our education community. Our deepest sympathies are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," he added. In a separate incident, the department has raised concerns around scholar transport after 42 learners were involved in a transport accident earlier this week.