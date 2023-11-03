Probe under way after two children in KZN died from consuming alleged expired polony and Grand-Pa headache pill

Two children in the province have died after allegedly consuming expired food and medication. The Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs MEC, Siboniso Duma, received the disturbing messages on Friday morning during the Taking Legislature to the People Sitting.

Department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said in the first case, a child from Mtwalume on the South Coast died allegedly after taking an expired headache tablet. The second child in KwaMashu died after allegedly consuming expired polony. Sibiya said the child is expected to be laid to rest at the Ematafuleni Cemetery.

“According to the father, the other two children will be taken to hospital for observation after the funeral.” He said KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has been informed about this case to ensure that the children and other family members are provided with quality healthcare. “Importantly, inspectors from the department’s Business Regulations and Consumer Protection Unit have launched an investigation into the two cases. Food samples have been collected for forensic analysis.”

The department said that following their recent raid in Malukazi in uMlazi, and the arrest of two undocumented foreign nationals, the department has received an avalanche of complaints and tip-offs regarding counterfeit products and expired food. “We have been informed about the alleged use of hijacked buildings to store and sell expired food and counterfeit goods. “There has been a sharp increase in cases of food manufacturing without adherence to safety standards.”