Prominent Mpumalanga chief, aged 80, arrested for brutal murder of his son

Pretoria - Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, has welcomed the arrest of prominent traditional leader, Chief Tikhontele Dlamini in connection with the brutal murder of his son, Zwelithini Dlamini. Zwelithini was fatally shot in January last year at his house in Matsulu, Mpumalanga. He was shot several times by unknown assailants, while in the company of his friends.

Story continues below Advertisement

Shongwe said the high-profile arrest shows that “no one is above the law and the police are relentless in the fight against crime”. “Chief Tikhontele Dlamini was nabbed by the police (on Friday) following months of investigation into this case. We applaud the police in the province under the sterling leadership of SAPS provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela, for their continued efforts and commitment to solving crime cases regardless of who is involved,” said Shongwe. “It also assists to restore the communities' faith in the work of the security cluster.

“While we await due processes to unfold, it is saddening and deeply regrettable for such allegations to be levelled against a leader like Tikhontele. Leaders at all levels in our society are expected to play a role in crime prevention and protection of communities,” said Shongwe. Tikhontele is Chief of the kaLomshiya Tribal Authority, near Matsulu. The Mpumalanga provincial government also called on traditional leaders across the province to work with authorities in the fight against crime “and not abuse their positions to commit crime or even protect crime suspects”.

Story continues below Advertisement

After the murder of Zwelithini, which grabbed news headlines, a law enforcement team of investigators was assembled to probe the case. “The members worked tirelessly and spent sleepless nights with the hope to solve the case. The arrest of the suspect, who is a prominent figure in the community came as a breakthrough into the said murder case,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli. “This afternoon, Friday 04 November 2022, an 80-year-old male suspect was arrested at Sharlock, Low's Creek, outside Nelspruit, in connection with the murder of Mr Zwelithini Dlamini who was murdered at the age of 49,” said Mdhuli.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said the investigation is still ongoing and more details will unfold as the investigation continues. Meanwhile, the provincial police chief in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Manamela has also welcomed the arrest, and saluted the investigating team “for their hard work which led to the breakthrough”. The traditional leader is expected to appear before the Kabokweni Magistate's Court on Monday.