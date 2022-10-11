Prosecutor convicted of corruption with ongoing trial for trying to kill witness

Pretoria – A Limpopo-based public prosecutor has been convicted for corruption, and is facing another trial for charges including attempted murder after he allegedly tried to kill a witness. Hawks’ spokesperson in Limpopo, Captain Matimba Maluleke said 50-year-old Leonard Ratshilumela was convicted on the corruption charge on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The public prosecutors are expected to ensure justice for the victims of crime by prosecuting without fear, favour and prejudice, by working with their partners and the public to solve and prevent crime. But it was different with the former public prosecutor, Leonard Ratshilumela, aged 50, who did the opposite,” Maluleke said. “In May 2020, the accused in his official capacity as a public prosecutor based in Thohoyandou demanded R6 000 gratification from the mother of a suspect, who was a minor, facing reckless and negligent driving charges in order to make the case disappear.” The matter was reported to the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation members and an undercover operation was done.

Ratshilumela was arrested soon after accepting the money in Thohoyandou. “After making numerous court appearances, the accused was granted R5 000 bail by the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court. Ratshilumela was convicted for corruption by the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court (on Monday) 10 October 2022,” Maluleke said. He will be sentenced on November 21 for the corruption case.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Although the accused was granted bail on the corruption case, he is still in custody after he was arrested for attempting to assassinate the witnesses in his corruption case. Apart from his corruption, he is also facing four counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted arson,” Maluleke said. Acting provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Brigadier Desmond Alexander has welcomed Ratshilumela’s conviction. Alexander has also saluted both the investigation and prosecution teams “for ensuring that justice is duly served”.

Story continues below Advertisement