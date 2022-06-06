Public demands #JusticeforAbongileMafalala as five charged with murder

Cape Town - The people charged with murder of Abongile Mafalala appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The group were arrested and charged at the weekend.

This follows the “mob justice” attack which took place in Parkwood last week. Mafalala, 31, from Dunoon was publicly murdered after false allegations of alleged kidnapping arose in the area. Suspects appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday following the ‘mob justice’ attack which took place in Parkwood last week. Photo: Armand Hough. African News Agency (ANA) Hundreds of residents came out, beat and stoned Mafalala and then set him and his vehicle, a Toyota Avanza, alight on the open field next to the M5.

Social media was flooded with graphic videos of Mafalala being beaten and set alight. It was later revealed that Mafalala was innocent and the reports of an alleged kidnapping were fake. Mafalala was in fact a victim of a crime and was robbed by gangsters moments before his murder.

Abongile Mafalala was killed in a ‘mob justice’ attack in Parkwood. File Picture Police initially told the media nine suspects were to appear in court. According to spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, only five suspects appeared in court. “Five accused persons appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court this morning. Nathan Leeman, Yuven Nawat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams and Ashwin Tifflon appeared at the court charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.

“Their case was postponed to next Monday for bail information, for the docket to be sent to the DPP’s (Director of Public Prosecutions) office to determine if an advocate will be appointed for the case and for some of the accused to get private attorneys. Cape Town, May 31, 2022. Police at the scene where Abongile Mafalala was killed in what believed to be ‘mob justice’. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA) “The court was advised that more arrests are going to be made,” Ntabazalila said. Outside court, a group of protesting residents from Du Noon called for justice for the young man.

The group wore T-shirts with Mafalala’s face and carried placards which read: “Justice for Abongile Mafalala” and “Stop racism we all equa”’. Speaking to the media outside court, Mafalala’s girlfriend, Zandile Maweza, who lives in Khayelitsha, said she saw the news on a social media status. “They didn’t exactly tell me what was happening, there was one friend who stays in Du Noon and asked me what I was doing. I said what I was doing and she dropped the call. One of his friends who didn’t know I didn’t know posted on his status. I asked the family and received confirmation,” she said.