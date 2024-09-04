Public safety MMC to deploy more officers and sniffer dogs in crackdown on gang violence in schools

The MMC for public safety at City of Joburg metro, Mgcini Tshwaku, has vowed to deploy more boots on the ground and sniffer dogs in Eldorado Park following the spike in gang violence that has escalated in local schools. Tshwaku has met with community representatives, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) tactical response team, and Emergency Management Services (EMS), on Tuesday to identify crime hotspots.

Recently, three classrooms were set ablaze at Lancea Vale Secondary School in the area, where two Grade 8 learners were nabbed and charged with arson. An inferno has gutted classrooms at Lancea Vale Secondary School in Eldorado Park. Picture: Joburg EMS The very same school experienced a stabbing incident between learners, a week before the fire incident. In a separate incident, two learners were injured during a shooting at Willow Crescent Secondary School in the same area.

These incidents have highlighted the scourge of gang violence in the area, which has now escalated into the schools. Following his visit, Tshwaku, says residents have informed him about crime hotspots and issues that are troubling to the community, including gang violence. He says the information locating the crime hotspots will assist in enhancing resources to combat gang violence and support law enforcement in increasing their visibility.

Tshwaku says residents have voiced their concerns about safety in schools and have shared accounts of gang related activities. “They also expressed concern including incidents of children as young as 12 bringing firearms into school premises and individuals selling drugs and drug-laced products, such as space muffins, to minors.” He says to address the problems residents have raised, the JMPD tactical response unit will be strengthened to implement strategic initiatives that have demonstrated success in other areas for addressing gang and drug networks.

“The accounts shared during the meeting are alarming, and it is concerning that gang terrorism is permeating the schools in the area. "We value the community's proactive stance, as our success hinges on their involvement; they are familiar with the ‘culprits’ causing issues within the community.“ Tshwaku has pledged to increase the deployment of officers, and utilise sniffer dogs in the area.