Public Works officials granted R10K bail on R1.38m corruption matter

Pretoria – Three employees from the Department of Public Works and three suppliers appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering to the tune of more than R1.38m. Deputy chief director at the department, Sipho Ronny Monareng, 50; an employee at the department, Magdonald Boto Sigudla, 43; an accountant, Bandile Jacob Ngcebo, 41; and suppliers Maganeleng Antony Mashego, 43, Whisky Delisa Khumalo, 45, and Tshidi Suzen Sedibe, 43, were all released on R10 000 bail.

The Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, Monareng colluded with the company directors who made misrepresentation and submitted claims to the Department of Public Works for the services which were never rendered, thus prejudicing the department of an amount of R1.38m. “The scope of corruption expanded to other officials and company directors, who also benefited.” Sekgotodi said the matter was reported to the Hawks in November 2021 for a further probe.

“During further investigation, it was established that Monareng facilitated the whole process. The case was finalised and handed over to court, which issued warrants for their arrests.” The matter was postponed to November 2 for further investigation. “More arrests are imminent,” Sekgotodi added.

