‘Punctured lungs and liver’: Cop to be sentenced for murdering his wife, her sister and brother

A 39-year-old police constable, Sizwe Cedric Khoza, attached to Masoyi police station in Mpumalanga will return to court on Tuesday to be sentenced for the murder of his wife, her sister and her brother. Khoza shot the siblings in cold blood during a family meeting seeking to resolve his marital issues with his wife Nomthandazo Mnisi.

Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Mpumalanga said Khoza had pleaded guilty in the High Court in Mbombela to three counts of murder, after he shot the two sisters who were working as nurses, and their brother Dennis Collen Mkhatshwa. The other slain woman, Nomthandazo’s sister, was identified as Xolisile Mnisi. “The accused in the matter (Khoza) pleaded guilty on three counts of murder and the matter was postponed to June 10, 2024 for sentencing proceedings,” Mpumalanga NPA regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said last week.

Mpumalanga spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Monica Nyuswa. Picture: Supplied Khoza returned to court on Monday, where the case was rolled over to Tuesday. During the appearance on Monday, Nyuswa said the the State and the defence presented arguments in aggravation and mitigation of Khoza’s sentence. Court papers seen by IOL revealed that prior to the shooting incident, Khoza and Nomthandazo were having challenges in their marriage. The police officer also invited his relatives to the meeting which was held at his residence on April 30 last year.

The meeting degenerated, and according to court papers, Khoza became angry and stormed out of the meeting. “He came back armed. He cocked the firearm and shot the two deceased (Xolisile Mnisi and Dennis Collen Mkhatshwa) and his wife (Nomthandazo). The three deceased died at the scene of the crime,” the court papers detail. Injuries suffered by the three family members are also detailed in the court papers, including gunshot wounds to their heads, multiple perforating gunshot wounds to the chest, with lung and liver injuries.

After Khoza’s conviction, Nyuswa on behalf of the NPA in Mpumalanga, told IOL that the State will ask the court to impose “a severe sentence” on Khoza. Constable Sizwe Cedrick Khoza pleaded guilty after he fatally shot his wife Nomthandazo Mnisi, he sister Xolisile and their brother Dennis Collen Mkhatshwa. Picture: NPA Last year, IOL reported about the brutal murder of the two sisters and their brother. At the time, acting national spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Robbie Raburabu said the police officer allegedly used his service pistol to slaughter the siblings.