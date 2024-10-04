Punishment or abuse? Boy left with possibly lifelong disability after 1,000 squats at camp

A boy faces a lifelong disability after reportedly being forced to complete 1,000 squats as punishment at a summer camp in China. According to a report by Must Share News, the 13-year-old was reportedly diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. Rhabdomyolysis is the breakdown of muscle tissue that leads to the release of muscle fibre contents into the blood. These substances are harmful to the kidney and often cause kidney damage.

The mother of the youngster from China’s Shandong Province purportedly disclosed that her teenage son received corporal punishment. It allegedly occurred in 2023 during a seven-day programme where he was supposed to connect with other children and participate in physical activities. Everything seemed fine until graduation day, when the parents received photos from the ceremony. His father allegedly noted that one of the boy’s legs appeared to be limp, but when they enquired about him, the camp organisers reportedly said everything was fine.

It was only when they went to take him up to stage did they realise the gravity of the situation. The child waited for them on a chair since he could not stand up. When the parents asked their son what happened, they were told that just before graduation, one of the teachers spotted him talking to other students during a practice and supposedly punished him with 1,000 squats. However, after doing 200 squats, he collapsed on the ground due to muscle agony. However, instead of aiding him, the teacher allegedly booted him and left him writhing on the floor.