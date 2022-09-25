Pupil, aged 17, in custody for allegedly raping his 54-year-old aunt ‘on countless occasions’

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 17-year-old learner for allegedly raping his aunt “on countless occasions”, despite her pleas for him stop. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the teenager was arrested on Thursday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Loss of morals is a cause for concern in our society. This is witnessed by the arrest of a 17-year-old school-going suspect after he was arrested for allegedly raping his 54-year-old aunt on countless occasions in Molapomogale in Kameelpoort near Vaalbank,” said Mdhluli. “The story was related to the police by the aunt who lost her patience as she could no longer handle the abuse any more. The aunt alleges that the suspect started his evil deeds between April 2022 and early September 2022.” It is further alleged that the victim warned the teenager repeatedly to stop the abuse. Police said the warnings allegedly fell on deaf ears.

“She therefore reported the matter to the authorities and the case was assigned to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS). The case was investigated, and thereafter the suspect was arrested on Thursday, 22 September 2022,” said Mdhluli. The accused appeared in the Mbibana Magistrate's Court on Friday. The case was postponed to Monday. He was remanded in custody.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has raised concern regarding cases which happen behind closed doors and mostly go unreported. “Women should break the silence on gender-based violence issues which has engulfed our communities. This calls for all of us to commit ourselves in fighting this pandemic,” said Manamela. IOL