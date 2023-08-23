Pupil charged with murder after brutal fight at Limpopo school ends in tragedy

A 20-year-old learner has been arrested in connection with the murder of fellow learner, Wallen Tatesi Nthuse Ngoepe, also aged 20, at Sandloot village, in Mahwelereng. Police in Limpopo said the arrest of the learner follows an in-depth investigation into an inquest docket over the “untimely” death of the 20-year-old learner.

The deceased learner passed away at his homestead on Sunday. “The tragic incident follows a chain of events that unfolded on August 18, at a local school. Preliminary investigations by the police indicated that a fight broke out between two learners, resulting in one of them sustaining injuries,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “The victim was hospitalised and was released only to experience complications upon returning home. Sadly, he succumbed to the injuries.”

Police were notified about the incident by the family after the 20-year-old was taken to a mortuary. At the time, an inquest docket was opened and police commenced with investigations, while awaiting the results of the post mortem. “Consequently, the case was changed to murder, leading to the subsequent arrest of the suspect. The circumstances surrounding the incident is still subject to police investigations,” said Ledwaba.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the “violent behaviour of some learners”, especially on school premises. Hadebe has applauded the investigation team “for the excellent work of uncovering the truth and arresting the perpetrator”. The murder-accused learner will today appear before the Mahwelereng Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder.