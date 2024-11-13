Pupil repeatedly stabbed at a school in Durban

A pupil sustained critical injuries following a stabbing incident at a high school in the Merebank area, south of Durban on Wednesday morning. ALS Paramedics said they responded just after 7am.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on scene to find SAPS officials and private security on scene. “Paramedics were shown to where a 17-year-old male who had allegedly been accosted and robbed and was stabbed multiple times in the chest and his back. “Advanced Life Support paramedics worked to stabilise the critically injured teenager on scene before he was rushed through to hospital for the urgent care that he required.”

He said events leading up to the stabbing incident where unknown at this stage and were subject to police investigations. The SAPS have been approached for comment and will be added once received. In another incident in July this year, a 20-year-old Grade 10 pupil at Rocklands Intermediate School in Kariega, Eastern Cape, was killed following a stabbing incident.