Quick action by off-duty Durban cop leads to arrest of teenager and four others over murder of a man

Quick action by an off-duty policeman has led to the arrest of five people allegedly linked to the murder of a man in uMlazi. Police said the off-duty sergeant from the Durban Flying Squad had been at his home in uMlazi on Thursday, when his neighbours alerted him to a brutal assault of a man nearby.

Provincial police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the 28-year-old victim had laying on the side of the road with multiple injuries. “Preliminary investigation conducted by the sergeant led to the arrest of four men who were seen beating the man. “The victim was left at the crime scene by the suspects and he later succumbed to his injuries.

“The sergeant then requested back-up from uMlazi police and the four suspects led the police to the fifth suspect, who was also arrested.” Ngcobo said the motive of the killing is unknown at this stage. “The suspects, aged 18 and 22-years-old, will appear before uMlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday, January 29, 2024 facing a charge of murder.”

In another incident, less than 24 hours ago, two wanted criminals linked to at least murders in the province were killed in a gun battle with police in the Hillcrest area. Police said the suspects were spotted travelling in a vehicle and when they were asked by police to stop, they refused and instead opened fire. The suspects were killed and no police officers were injured.