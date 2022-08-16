Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

R1 500 bail for 29-year-old man arrested for allegedly stealing six cows

Police in Mpumalanga said the cattle have been returned to their rightful owner who had reported a case of theft. Picture: SAPS

Police in Mpumalanga said the cattle have been returned to their rightful owner who had reported a case of theft. Picture: SAPS

Published 48m ago

Share

Pretoria – A 29-year-old man, Sinethemba Ntsibande, was granted R1 500 bail after being arrested in Bethal, Mpumalanga for allegedly stealing cattle.

“This came as the effort doubled by members of Bethal Stock Theft Unit to clamp down on stock thieves that are troubling farmers in the area,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Members (police officers) conducted a disruptive operation between Bethal and Kriel, the R545 Road, when they stopped a white Toyota Hilux bakkie pulling a trailer loaded with cattle which were six cows.”

A 29-year-old man was granted R1 500 bail after being arrested in Bethal, Mpumalanga for allegedly stealing cattle. Picture: SAPS

The man in possession of the cattle told police that he owned the animals but his assertions crumbled when the alert police officers asked him to give the description of the brand marks.

Police’s preliminary investigations picked the rightful owner of the cattle who positively described the brand marks, and identified the stock as his.

More on this

“The cattle were handed back to the owner as he had already reported and registered a stock theft case with Leslie SAPS on Friday, 12 August,” said Mohlala.

“The suspect, Sinethemba Ntsibande was arrested and charged for being in possession of suspected stolen property, the livestock. He appeared (on Monday) 15 August 2022 at the Leslie Magistrate’s Court facing the said charges. He was released on R1 500 bail and the case was postponed to 5 October 2022 pending further investigation.”

Police in Mpumalanga said the cattle have been returned to their rightful owner who had reported a case of theft. Picture: SAPS

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended the officers involved in tracking stock theft in the province.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We hope that the arrest will somehow encourage the public to keep on trusting police with information which will assist in their endeavour to win the battle against stock theft,” she said.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

SAPSCommunity Police ForumsNPATheftCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Jonisayi Maromo