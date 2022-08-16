R1 500 bail for 29-year-old man arrested for allegedly stealing six cows

“This came as the effort doubled by members of Bethal Stock Theft Unit to clamp down on stock thieves that are troubling farmers in the area,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

Pretoria – A 29-year-old man, Sinethemba Ntsibande, was granted R1 500 bail after being arrested in Bethal, Mpumalanga for allegedly stealing cattle.

“Members (police officers) conducted a disruptive operation between Bethal and Kriel, the R545 Road, when they stopped a white Toyota Hilux bakkie pulling a trailer loaded with cattle which were six cows.”

The man in possession of the cattle told police that he owned the animals but his assertions crumbled when the alert police officers asked him to give the description of the brand marks.

Police’s preliminary investigations picked the rightful owner of the cattle who positively described the brand marks, and identified the stock as his.