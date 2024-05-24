R1 million drugs and a stash of money seized as Hawks arrest alleged drug peddler in Joburg

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, has arrested a 42-year-old man, Chidi Vincent Nworji for allegedly dealing in drugs. Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Lloyd Ramovha said Nworji was remanded in custody when he appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Ramovha said the case against Nworji was postponed to Thursday next week, for the verification of his status in South Africa. “Intelligence was operationalised after it was said that there was a suspect that was busy distributing narcotics around the vicinity of Alexander Street in Berea (Joburg). A team consisting of the Hawks’ serious organised crime and the tactical response team kept observations and pounced on Nworji’s vehicle when he least expected,” said Ramovha. Chidi Vincent Nworji was arrested in Joburg after he was found with a consignment of drugs worth around R1 million. Picture: Hawks “A silver Honda vehicle driven by him was intercepted upon leaving Plumridge flat. The resultant search uncovered various drugs.”

The police team proceeded to Nworji’s residence, where more narcotics were found. “A stash of money, plus coins was also confiscated. The seized drugs were established to be crystal meth, mandrax, and heroin valued at more than R1 million,” said Ramovha. Chidi Vincent Nworji was arrested in Joburg after he was allegedly found with a consignment of drugs worth around R1 million. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers Last month, IOL reported that police in Joburg had arrested two men, a 48-year-old Nigerian national and a 43-year-old South African national, for allegedly dealing in drugs.

Spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, Superintendent Xolani Fihla said a joint operation was conducted by the JMPD tactical response unit and the Joburg-based Hawks. “The operation was based on information received about suspected drug dealing activities at the Houghton Hotel in Houghton. Upon arrival, the team identified the room of interest. The male occupant of the room was found in possession of approximately five kilogrammes of an illicit drug known as crystal meth,” said Fihla at the time. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla. Picture: JMPD “The occupant of the hotel room then identified another male individual, who was located in the hotel's restaurant. The hotel room was rented under this individual's name.”