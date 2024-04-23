R1 million fraud: Siblings fined R10,000 and R50,000 respectively after defrauding SARS

The Witbank Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga has convicted and sentenced Godfrey Thembikuhle Mgidi, 36, and and Christina Ncazane Mgidi, 50, for defrauding the SA Revenue Service (SARS) of almost R1 million. The duo was found guilty of fraud contravening section 234 of the Tax Administration Act, according to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks.

During January 2015, both accused were directors of a company called Morvest Pinnacle Solutions. “The accused submitted fraudulent tax returns for tax credits to the South African Revenue Service, claiming undue funds through misrepresentation whereby payments were made to the company's Standard Bank business account belonging to Siyophumelela Trading and Projects cc, prejudicing and causing an actual loss to the revenue service R968,099,” said said Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Nelspruit-based serious commercial crime investigation unit for a thorough probe.

Sekgotodi said the investigation was finalised and warrant of arrests were issued. “Both accused were arrested and later released on bail. They appeared in court on several occasions until they were found guilty and sentenced,” she said. After the conviction, Godfrey Thembikuhle Mgidi was sentenced to R10,000 fine or 12 months imprisonment. He was further sentenced to six years imprisonment which is wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition that he is not found guilty of similar offence during the period of suspension.

Godfrey Thembokuhle Mgidi. File Picture: Hawks Mpumalanga Christina Ncazane Mgidi was sentenced to R50,000 fine, which is wholly suspended for the period of five years on condition that she is not found guilty of the same offence during the period of suspension. Christina Ncazane Mgidi. File Picture: Hawks Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nicholas Gerber has welcomed the sentencing of the duo. Gerber has applauded the investigating team “for their good work” which resulted in sentences.

He also warned community members across the province to refrain from submitting fraudulent claims to SARS.