R100 bribe lands former traffic cop in jail for five years

Pretoria - A former traffic officer, Meshack Masenjwa, was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison for corruption by the Middelburg Regional Court after he demanded a R100 bribe from a police agent three years ago.
The sentence comes after the 37-year-old was arrested in June 2019 during operation Conny Project. His arrest was effected through an entrapment.
Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said information was received about a traffic officer who was demanding money from motorists.
The incident happened in February 2019.
“On the day in question, while the agent was driving next to Wonderfontein, he was stopped by a traffic official who demanded a bribe of R100 from the agent and it was given to him and the transaction was recorded,” said Sekgotodi.
Sekgotodi said that after evidence was gathered, the matter was brought before court and warrant of arrest was authorised and executed on June 24, 2019.
“The Provincial Head of the Directorate For Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Zodwa Mokoena, welcomed the sentence and appreciated the investigation and prosecution team for securing such sentence,” said Sekgotodi.
IOL