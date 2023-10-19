R103m Absa fraud case: One more accused hands himself over to Hawks

A 40-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with defrauding Absa bank of more than R103 million. Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Wendy Nkabi, Thembinkosi Advocate Majikela handed himself over to the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigating officers, and has since appeared in court.

According to Nkabi, Majikela has been charged with theft and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) 121 of 1998. The matter relates to the siphoning of funds by an IT specialist at Absa, Xolela Masebeni. Nkabi said between September and December 2021, Masebeni transferred over R103m to various unauthorised beneficiaries. The alleged fraudulent transactions were uncovered by Absa’s forensic division after their investigators alleged Masebeni accessed a Meridian system to debit the corporate business account.

"In November 2021, Masebeni further transferred over R15m to Maduna Gubevu Trading Pty Ltd, under the sole directorship of Gershom Matomane. Matomane was subsequently arrested in Bellville, has appeared in court and has been granted bail," Nkabi said. She said while in custody, Matomane instructed his girlfriend to purchase a Mercedes Benz AMG A35 priced at R1m was purchased and registered it under the Majikela's name. The vehicle was then traded in at a Johannesburg dealership for R900 000 and Matomane bought a Polo GTi priced at R600 000 while the remaining amount was transferred into Majikela's bank account.

He then transferred R280 000 into Matomane's girlfriend's bank account. Majikela then handed himself over the to the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigating officers. He was granted R5 000 bail. He is due back in court on January 30, 2024. Masebeni was shot outside his home in Unati Mkefa, Ezibeleni in February last year