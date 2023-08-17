R1.7 million Rustenburg high mast light fraud case postponed to September

The R1.7 million high mast light fraud case involving former Rustenburg municipality workers was postponed to next month. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Sello Michael Makhubela, 45, Obakeng Glen Mokgale, 39, and Orebotse James Tlale, 40, appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The case was postponed to September 28 to enable them to consult with their new attorney and disclosure of the docket, before the matter is transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for trial. "The attorneys who previously represented them withdrew on record, and the three will be represented by one attorney. "The court granted each of them R30,000 bail and they were warned not to interfere with the State’s witnesses, and to avail themselves for the next court sitting," said Henry Mamothame, NPA spokesperson in North West division.

The Hawks arrested Mokgale and Tlale on July 19, and they made their first court appearance on the same day, while Makhubela made his first court appearance on July 31 after handing himself over to the police. "Mokgale and Tlale are former employees of the Rustenburg local municipality who are charged with four counts of fraud," Mamothame said. He said Makhubela, who is a service provider, together with his company, are also facing the same charges.

The charges relate to a tender which was awarded by the Rustenburg local municipality, for high mast lights to be installed at the Kanana phase 2 and Robega phase 2, in Rustenburg. All procurement processes were duly followed for the tender to be awarded. "Investigations reveal that the tender was awarded to Makhubela’s company that was not compliant, owing to the fraudulent documents that were submitted in order to be awarded the tender," Mamothame said.

Mokgale and Tlale were notified of the non-compliance, but continued to recommend for the tender to be awarded to Makhubela's company. "Makhubela is said to have also submitted fraudulent invoices amounting to over R1,7 million, for a service that was not rendered. "The accused continued to sign the procurement documents, pretending to have seen the service that was rendered, for payment to be processed," he said.

The municipality fired the two, following internal disciplinary processes. Criminal charges were registered following the internal disciplinary process. Mamothame said investigations into the matter were completed and the State was ready to proceed with trial.