R1.8 billion corruption case against former correctional services boss Linda Mti set for pretrial in August

The R1.8 billion corruption trial against former correctional services boss Linda Mti has been postponed for pretrial conference by the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday. Mti has been charged alongside former correctional service chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa group chief financial officer Andries van Tonder.

Their pretrial date is set for set for August 7, 2024. Meanwhile, Bosasa’s former chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi, who is also charged in this matter, has had his case separated due to his ill health. His attendance was conducted virtually and his pretrial date is also set for August 7. The accused are facing charges of fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

“These charges are in connection with four tenders allegedly awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries, valued at over R1,8 billion, between August 2004 up to 2007. “The contracts were for rendering of catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras, perimeter fencing and the supply of television systems and monitoring equipment,” said the Investigating Directorate spokesperson, Henry Mamothame. The Zondo Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture made damning findings against Bosasa. It found that Bosasa bribed politicians and government officials with cash, houses, and cars, and paid R2.2 million for Gillingham’s divorce settlement.

The Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the time said Bosasa secured contracts from public departments and entities between 2000 and 2016 worth at least R2.3 billion. Bosasa used R75 million to pay bribes to ANC politicians, former post office senior executives, Gillingham, and Mti. In the report, Justice Zondo provided a detailed account of how some of the R75 million in bribes were given to Gillingham and Mti, including payments to their family members. [email protected]