R1m reward still available for info on Wendy Kloppers’ murder, says City of Cape Town

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has reminded residents a reward is still waiting to be claimed for any information that leads to an arrest of suspect/s for the murder of Wendy Kloppers. The 48-year-old who worked for the City’s environmental affairs department was visiting the Delft Symphony Way housing project site to conduct an inspection when she was gunned down on February 16.

Previously, a R10 000 reward was up for grabs, however, with the assistance of a private donor the reward was increased to R1 million. According to the City of Cape Town, Kloppers was murdered in a case of mistaken identity. In a statement released on Wednesday, mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith said the reward remains unclaimed.

Anyone with information can be rest assured all information shared will be dealt with confidentially. “Anyone with information can approach the City's representatives confidentially – discreet meetings will be set up and complete ‘confidentiality agreements’ entered into. Our own internal investigation resources will advise the informant of the best way forward, with no obligation. “We can pledge complete discretion and assure any person that may hold information, that we will treat this with the utmost respect.

“We already have a trained, fully resourced SSIU and SSIMS division and we already use our resources to assist the DFFE, our SAPS, the Hawks and many agencies including that of the FBI and abroad. “Already, with over 70 ex-SAPS members from various specialised departments, including Hostage Negotiations, Provincial Organised Crime Unit, Forensics, and more, we are well capacitated to handle such confidential information directly and can stake our reputation on this,” Smith said. Anyone with information is urged to call the Public Emergency Call Centre on 021 480 7700 and ask the operator for one of the officials to discuss the matter.

“While I prefer not to be involved and often am only able to respond to messages sometime later, if an informant would prefer they can also contact me directly and I can arrange for the correct official to contact them. Instead, if they wish, they can call on 0800 11 00 77 and remain 100% anonymous,” Smith added. [email protected]