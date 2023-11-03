R2 million damage: Three haulage trucks torched, truck drivers robbed during Limpopo community protest

Phalaborwa police, under the Mopani District in Limpopo are investigating three cases of malicious damage to property after three trucks were torched. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the incident happened on Wednesday evening.

"Members of the community went on a rampage, and barricaded the R40 and R71 (roads) with stones, branches of trees, and also burned tyres," said Mashaba. "Allegedly, some unruly and opportunistic criminals took advantage of the protest, thus attacking three truck drivers and ordering them out of the trucks in the process." Three trucks were torched, and the truck drivers were robbed during a protest by community members in Phalaborwa, Limpopo. Photo: SAPS The rowdy community members then searched the truck crews and robbed them of their cellphones.

"They then went on to burn their trucks. The damage is estimated at a value of R2 million," said Mashaba. Police said the motive behind the incident is unknown, but police investigations continue. "No one has been arrested yet," said Mashaba.

Meanwhile, provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered "a massive manhunt" for the people responsible for the torching of trucks in Phalaborwa. "No one has a right to take law into his or her own hands. We urge our communities to resolve their disputes amicably by engaging the local leadership than resorting to acts of violence," said Hadebe. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Photo: Supplied/SAPS "Any damage to property or essential infrastructure is punishable by law."