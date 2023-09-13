R2 million drug trafficking ring busted; five men nabbed

Five men believed to be members of a syndicate distributing and selling drugs in Gauteng and the North West were arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs with an estimated street value of R2 million. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (better known as the Hawks) said the men were arrested during a takedown operation on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson in the North West, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula, said they were arrested in Potchefstroom, Hillbrow, and Fochville. "Information was received about a syndicate alleged to be involved in the distribution and selling of illegal narcotics in the two provinces," said Mathebula. "All five suspects are facing charges of dealing in drugs to the estimated value of over R2 million."