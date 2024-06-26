R2 million worth of mandrax found in laundry basket in East London

The East London Public Order Policing acted on a tip-off about a man selling drugs at Buffalo Flats in East London.

A 47-year-old man was arrested i n East London after police found mandrax worth R2million hidden in a laundry basket at his residence.

“In the early hours of today (June 26, 2024) about 12.45 am, they swiftly acted on information and proceeded to the house of the alleged male,” said police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala.

She said on arrival, the police spoke with him, and when they searched the house, they found drugs (mandrax) in his room in a washing basket.

“Drugs to the street value of more than R2 million were confiscated and a 47-year-old was arrested.”