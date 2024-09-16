R20 million chrome bust: Two suspected illegal mining kingpins in Limpopo court

Two suspected illegal mining kingpins, aged 63 and 31, are on Monday scheduled to appear in a Limpopo court on charges of possession of suspected stolen chrome, worth around R20 million. IOL previously reported that the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said the two men are believed to be kingpins behind illegal mining activities within the Limpopo province.

The duo was arrested at Burgersfort, in Limpopo, after they were found in possession of chrome worth R20 million, which was suspected to be stolen. “On December 12, 2023, the Polokwane-based Hawks serious organised crime investigation unit, Sekhukhune district task team, SANDF, the Local Criminal Record Centre and SSG security company conducted a disruptive operation at Burgersfort. The operation was aimed to address illegal mining activities within Sekhukhune district,” said Limpopo spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa. Two men are set to appear in a Limpopo court on Monday after chrome worth R20 million, which was allegedly mined illegally, was seized by police. Picture: Hawks During the operation, the law enforcement team went to Triton Chrome Storage in Steelpoort, where they allegedly found a geologist, identified as Jan Aucamp, in possession of piles of chrome valued at R20 million inside the yard.

“Police requested him to produce a permit to possess such amount of chrome, and he failed. Mr Aucamp was immediately put under arrest for possession of suspected stolen property, the chrome. Preliminary investigations established that the recovered chrome was mined illegally from various mines in Sekhukhune district,” said Mmuroa. The recovered chrome was confiscated by police. Further investigations by the Hawks revealed that Aucamp was not the only accused person around the recovered chrome.

“The other two men who held top positions at Triton Mineral Africa were also linked. After the investigation, the case docket was referred to the director of public prosecutions for decision. As a result, the warrants to arrest the suspects were issued,” said Mmuroa. Both men were arrested, paving the way for their court appearance, scheduled for Monday. Two men are set to appear in a Limpopo court on Monday after chrome worth R20 million, which was allegedly mined illegally, was seized by police. Picture: Hawks Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Gopz Govender remarked that illegal mining is one of the most serious crimes committed, usually by organised criminals.