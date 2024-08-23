R2,000 bail for driver who rammed car into Ballito restaurant

A 50-year-old man, who repeatedly rammed his vehicle into a Ballito restaurant entrance on Sunday, has been granted bail. Patrick Kalil appeared in the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court where he was granted R2,000 bail.

He faces charges of drunken driving and reckless and/or negligent driving. He also faces a charge of malicious damage to property, which was opened by the owners of the restaurant.

Earlier this week, IOL reported that Kalil repeatedly drove his Nissan Magnite into the Nikos Coalgrill Greek restaurant glass door following a bloody altercation. Restaurant owner, Tania Tsiantos, told IOL that Kalil and his girlfriend were already intoxicated when they entered the establishment. They ordered their food and were getting rowdy, and other patrons complained.

The scene outside a well-known Ballito restaurant. Picture: IPSS She said she asked them to lower their voices and Kalil's partner began screaming and kicking the furniture. "They were asked to leave and shouted that they were not going to pay. My husband escorted them out of the restaurant. He took photographs of their vehicle's registration plate to report them over their failure to pay," Tsiantos.

She said Kalil assaulted her husband and security stepped in. "When I went outside to check if the place had been cleaned, I was talking to two ladies who were going camping. I saw the man in his vehicle, pointing at me. He then drove into the glass door," she recalled. Tsiantos said she feared for her life and ran for cover. She said other patrons in the restaurant and staff ducked for cover.