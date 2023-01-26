R20k reward offered for information on man accused of helping himself to loot and cash from Takealot office

Police in Mpumalanga are searching for a man who allegedly made off with items and cash from a store in Witbank. A R20 000 reward has since been offered for information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest. Tichana Nyamunda was an acting manager at a Takealot store in Witbank.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Eddie Hall said Nyamunda allegedly stole parcels and cash from the Takealot offices last month. He has been charged with theft. Anyone with information that can assist in the arrest of the suspect can contact Detective Sergeant Zwidi Ngwenya, of Witbank detective services, at 082 849 3562, or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or MySAPS App. In a separate matter, police have arrested a 46-year-old man following a shoot-out in Klipfontein.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the man's two accomplices managed to flee. Mohlala said the three went into a cellphone shop and allegedly robbed the staff. The shop's security armed response team attended to the scene and a shoot-out ensued. One of the suspects was apprehended and handed over to police. He is due to appear in the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court on charges of business robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition. “Police cannot rule out possibilities of adding other charges as the investigation continues,” Mohlala said.

