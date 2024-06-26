R2million worth of mandrax found in laundry basket in East London

A 47-year-old man was arrested in East London after police found mandrax worth R2million hidden in a laundry basket at his residence.
The East London Public Order Policing acted on a tip-off about a man selling drugs at Buffalo Flats in East London.
“In the early hours of today (June 26, 2024) about 12.45 am, they swiftly acted on information and proceeded to the house of the alleged male,” said police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala.
She said on arrival, the police spoke with him, and when they searched the house, they found drugs (mandrax) in his room in a washing basket.
“Drugs to the street value of more than R2 million were confiscated and a 47-year-old was arrested.”
She said the suspect has been charged for dealing in drugs and will appear at East London Magistrate’s court soon.
The Buffalo City District Commissioner Major General Christopher Wright has commended the efforts of the community for their assistance in the fight against drugs and for sharing valuable information that led to the recovery of the drugs and an arrest.
In another case this week in the Eastern Cape, police arrested two people after they were found in possession of dagga worth R800,000.
Two males originally from Butterworth were caught by police loading twelve bags of dagga into a bakkie.
They were arrested and released on R800 bail each.
