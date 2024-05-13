R3 million worth of dagga and mandrax seized from truck driver

Police apprehended a truck driver on the N1 in Laingsburg, Western Cape on Thursday, May 9 for transporting drugs with a significant estimated value. The drugs in question are worth an estimated R3.54 million.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie said that members of the Rural Flying Squad stationed in Laingsburg, in partnership with the Laingsburg South African Police Service (SAPS), conducted high-density patrols on the N1 national route when they followed their instincts and pulled over a truck. “The members ensued with a search of the driver and the truck, upon which they found 10 packets containing mandrax concealed in a box and eight boxes containing compressed dagga,” said Pojie. The seized illicit substances. Picture: Supplied Police then detained a 42-year-old man on illicit drugs charges. He is set to appear in the Laingsburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, May 13, on the aforementioned charge.

Pojie added that Western Cape police force congratulated the members for their dedication and diligence in bringing the suspect to justice. Recently, police also seized an estimated R4,583,370 worth of suspected cocaine on the N4 road in Mbombela, Mpumalanga. Authorities apprehended a 23-year-old man in possession of the illegal substance after a minor accident on the road.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said based on reports, a white KIA bakkie pulling a trailer was travelling on the road when the trailer detached from the truck, causing a minor collision. “Upon arrival, members smelt a rat and discovered that the courier vehicle has spilled about eight crates of some white powdery substances. “As members were suspicious, they immediately called their counterparts from the K9 Unit of the Police, as well as members from Directorate for Priority Crime Investigative (DPCI) Unit to come on board,” Mdhluli said.