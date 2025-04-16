R3,000 ransom demanded for woman kidnapped in KwaZulu-Natal

Thirty-year-old Zine Mtshayisa has allegedly been kidnapped soon after she left her place of work on South Beach Road in La Mercy in KwaZulu-Natal at around 3.30pm on Tuesday afternoon. Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said that Mtshayisa's relative arrived at the organisation's headquarters after she received news of the alleged kidnapping. She informed them that she and Mtshayisa live together in Hammonds Farm near Waterloo on the north coast.

"The kidnapped female usually boards a minibus taxi on the M4 in La Mercy, KZN after work but failed to return to her residence this afternoon. Mtshayisa made telephonic contact from her cellphone to a cousin in Umlazi. "She stated that she had been kidnapped and would be released if R3,000 was sent via e-wallet to her number," RUSA said. RUSA went on to say that Mtshayisa further stated that she was being held captive in a sugarcane field. The call was then disconnected.

"Her cousin thereafter received six threatening voice notes (details withheld) from the kidnappers demanding payment for Mtshayisa's release. Her relative in Umlazi approached a Warrant Officer from the SAPS RRPU (Rapid Rail Police Unit) for advice. The SAPS official advised the woman to register a criminal case at the local police station immediately." The SAPS has been approached for comment on this developing story. In a similar case, Josh Sullivan, an American pastor, kidnapped by gun-wielding robbers during a church service in Motherwell in the Eastern Cape last week, has been rescued.