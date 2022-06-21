R30k bail for woman who sold R2,2m Durban North house that ‘wasn’t hers’

Durban - A woman who allegedly sold a multi-million rand Durban North house that didn’t belong to her, has been granted bail after three weeks behind bars. Natasha Kara, provincial spokesperson for the NPA, confirmed that Sharmaine Chan, 58, who faces a charge of fraud, was released on R30 000 bail.

She appeared before the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday. At the time of Chan’s arrest in early June, Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the complainant alleged that he was looking for a property and Chan had enticed him into buying a home in Durban North for R2.2 million. “The complainant paid R2.2 million for the property and when he drove past the property he noticed that the house was being renovated.

“Upon making enquiries, he was told that the house belongs to the National Department of Public Works. A case of fraud was then reported at Durban North police station for intensive investigation,” he said. Kara said as part of Chan’s bail conditions, she is report to Montclair police station twice a week and not interfere with witnesses. The matter is back in court on July 27 for further investigations.

