R3.5 million bribe: Former government official Neil Naidoo and two businessmen plead not guilty as trial proceeds

The trial of a former senior government official and two businessmen accused of trying to bribe police in a bid to halt an investigation have begun. Neil Naidoo, the former Eastern Cape Community Safety Director together with two businessmen, Kenny Govender and Matthew Pillay, are appearing in the East London Regional Court for their trial which began on Monday.

They face charges of corruption, the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA), and defeating the ends of justice. The trio are alleged to have attempted to bribe investigating officials attached to the NPA's Investigating Directorate, with R3.5 million. The alleged bribery was an attempt to halt their investigation into a R69 million national police tender that they were allegedly involved in.

Govender and Pillay were the beneficial owners of KJP Traders. It is alleged that on March 9, 2022, Naidoo contacted the Brigadier, enquiring if he was assigned to investigate the matter. It is alleged Naidoo went to the Brigadier’s home unannounced to offer him the bribe.

They were arrested following a sting operation. Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) said all three men pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial has been set down until September 20,2024.