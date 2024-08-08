R350 million worth of stolen platinum seized by the Hawks and seven suspects arrested

Seven people, aged between 34 and 67, were arrested in Rustenburg and Brits, in the North West on Wednesday, for alleged illicit precious metal trade and theft, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said their arrest followed information received about the alleged theft of platinum group material from a mine in Rustenburg.

“The stolen platinum, estimated at R350 million, was kept in Rustenburg and Brits for sale. The team simultaneously raided the two premises [on Wednesday] morning and pounced on the suspects,” Mathebula said. Hawks where the suspects were arrested. Picture: Hawks The accused individuals will appear before the Brits and Rustenburg Magistrate’s Courts on Thursday, August 8. These arrests were made by the Hawks’ North West Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks, the DPCI Head Office’s Tactical Operations Management Section, the SA Police Service Airwing, and the Digital Forensic Laboratory.

North West Hawks Head, Major General Patrick Mbotho, has commended the team’s efforts. “This is a major breakthrough in our ongoing disruptive operations to clamp down on illegal mining activities in this province,” he said. In a recent and similar case, a 29-year-old British national was arrested with gold bars worth approximately R1 million.