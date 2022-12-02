R400m SA Express tender corruption trial postponed

Durban - The trial against the four accused arrested in connection with the R400 million SA Express tender corruption has been postponed to March. Tebogo Van Wyk, 40, Nothando Dube, 44, Sipho Levy Phiri, 39, and Thabang Mohlokoleng, 54, appeared in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

According to NPA provincial spokesperson Henry Mamothame, the matter was postponed to await the outcome of the application that was made to the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions for more charges of racketeering to be added. He said other issues of jurisdiction had to be dealt with. Three companies, Batsamai Investment Holdings, Sevilex Investment Holdings and Lavao, Estevao (PTY) Ltd, have been charged with corruption.

The accused were arrested by the North West’s Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit in September this year. According to a report in 2014, the North West government embarked on the process to reintroduce commercial aircraft to the province’s two airports, Mahikeng and Pilanesberg, on a subsidy estimated at R400 million. “It is alleged an amount of R183 million was then paid to SA Express between 2015 and 2017 for the services rendered by the ground management companies, which Van Wyk, Dube and Phiri are linked to,” said Mamothame.

“The state further alleges that off the R83 million, an amount of R51 million was channelled irregularly through the charged companies.” Explaining the charges further, Mamothame said The North West government allegedly appointed S.A Express as a service provider to render the service, but this was done allegedly without following the proper supply chain management processes. “The irregularly secured agreement is said to have been signed by the four accused.

“Mohlokoleng is alleged to have signed on behalf of the Department of Transport as the then Accounting Officer in his capacity as the head of the department. “The deal was riddled with procurement irregularities, and monies were paid for the services not rendered.” It is further alleged that all companies appointed to do the ground handling services were indirectly owned by Dube and Phiri.

“The irregularities prejudiced the North West government of millions of rands that could have been directed to service delivery.” The accused were subsequently arrested and charged with 34 counts, which include fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. Van Wyk was granted R500 000 bail, Dube was released on R35 000, Phiri was released, and Mohlokoleng was released on R50 000.

Their bail conditions should not evade court, not interfere with witnesses and inform the investigating officer should they wish to leave the province. Mohlokoleng has five days to submit his passport. According to Mamothame, the case was recommended for investigation by the Zondo Commission.