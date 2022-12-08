R5 assault rifle toting pensioner in hot water

Pretoria - A 62-year-old is set to appear before the Barberton Magistrate's Court after he was arrested for allegedly pointing a firearm at someone, unlawful possession of an R5 assault rifle and its ammunition. “According to information, a team of investigators successfully traced the suspect who was sought for pointing of firearm in Santigo Farm, Barberton, yesterday, Wednesday December 7, 2022,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

He allegedly pointed a firearm at someone on Monday, December 5. When the police arrived at the farm, the suspect reportedly had an R5 assault rifle hanging over his shoulder. The man was disarmed and two R5 live rounds were reportedly found in his possession. Another round was loaded in the magazine.

A 62-year-old man was arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly pointing a firearm, unlawful possession of an R5 assault rifle and its ammunition. Picture: SAPS “The man is said to have failed to produce the licence to possess the said weapon with ammunition and was arrested and charged for unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition,” said Mohlala. In September, a 71-year-old man was arrested by police in Mpumalanga on charges of possession of drugs. At the time, Mohlala said the man was nabbed after the police acted on a tip-off about the sale of drugs at a house in Mhluzi.

