R5 million bounty for head of Fort Hare VC, Prof Sakhela Buhlungu

Durban - This week, the Dimbaza Magistrate's Court heard that a R5 million bounty was put up for the life of Fort Hare University Vice Chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu. The SABC reported that a hit list was also found in an abandoned vehicle which has since been linked to an ongoing murder investigation.

Five men, Bongani Peter, Sicelo Mbulawa, Wanini Khuza, Mthobisi Khanyile and Mthombisi Dlamini face charges relating to the murders of Mboneli Vesele and Petrus Roets. Vesele was Buhlungu’s bodyguard, while Roets worked as a fleet manager at the institution. The third accused is due to appear in court on Thursday. Earlier this week, accused four and five pleaded with the court for bail, adding that they were the breadwinners in their home. They further informed the court that they would not plead guilty as the matter heads to trial. Meanwhile, accused three Wanini Khuza, through an affidavit, informed the court that he was unwell and would not take the stand. Khuza is a former employee at the university.

Last month, SAPS minister Bheki Cele and SAPS National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola attended the men's court appearance.

Police management have urged investigators to leave no stone unturned in connecting all the dots and finding all those behind the series of attacks on University employees, believed to be linked to corruption within the institution. The accused face charges of murder, attempted murder, fraud and corruption. Two of the accused are also facing additional charges related to the possession of a firearm and ammunition.