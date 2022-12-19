R50 000 reward for information on Gauteng businessman Kevin Soal’s murder

Durban – A private security company is offering a R50 000 reward for successful prosecution of Gauteng businessman Kevin Soal’s killers. Soal, 68, was reported missing on December 14. His body was later found in Olifantsfontein. He had been shot execution style and almost R350 000 was transferred out of his bank account.

Mike Bolhuis, a private investigator and crime expert from S.S.S. Specialist Investigators, said they had received a call from the victim’s daughter regarding his disappearance. The company has been hired by Soal’s family to work with police on the case. He said Soal was last seen at his home close to Grand Central Airport in Midrand at around noon that day.

“The victim’s car, a white Mercedes-Benz, was found at a tavern in Tembisa and his cellphone was found in the industrial area of Clayville after an hour,” said Bolhuis. “Later that evening young soccer players heard gunshots and contacted the SAPS. “The tragic details of the incident are that Mr Soal was taken to a secluded area, where he was forced to stand on his knees facing forward and shot twice in the head execution style.”

By Monday morning Bolhuis said there were no new developments. He said a reward of R50 000 would be paid for the successful arrest, prosecution and sentencing of those responsible. Police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said police were investigating a case of murder and kidnapping. By Monday no arrests had been made.

