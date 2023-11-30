R50,000 new clothes: Four men remanded in custody after fatal cash-in-transit robbery and shopping spree

Four men, aged between 34 and 40, who were arrested in connection with fatal cash-in-transit robbery that happened in the Mecklenburg policing area, under Sekhukhune District have been remanded in custody, Limpopo police said. The four alleged robbers appeared before the Tubatse Magistrate's Court.

The robbery happened on Saturday, where a security guard, delivering money, was shot dead. “The four suspects were identified as Herbet Mbuyane, 40; Albert Matemane, 40; Victor Nonyane, 37; and Prince Mdluli, 34. The suspects are facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said. Four men (from left) Prince Mdluli, Victor Nonyane, Herbet Mbuyane, and Albert Mbuyane have been arrested for allegedly robbing a cash-in-transit vehicle and the murder of a security guard. Pictures: SAPS Mashaba said the case against the four was postponed to December 6, for formal bail application, and further police investigations.

“The arrest emanates after a group of suspects bombed a security company vehicle transporting money. In the process, a security guard was fatally wounded. Suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money,” said Mashaba. Four people were arrested following an armed robbery in Limpopo in which a security guard was brutally murdered. Picture: SAPS Members of the provincial tracking team received the information about the robbery and murder, and the law enforcement team started tracking the suspects. “In the morning of Sunday, November 26, the described vehicle, a white Hyundai Creta, driven by the suspects was spotted on the R40 outside Hazyview in Mpumalanga. Police tried to stop the vehicle but it sped off,” said Mashaba.

“They chased the vehicle, until the driver stopped about five kilometres outside Hazyview. Three suspects were searched and found in possession of used AK47 cartridges and an undisclosed amount of cash.” The three suspected robbers were immediately arrested. As the police unearthed more information on the case, the tracking team proceeded to Burgersfort, at Mashifane Park in Limpopo where a third suspected robber was also arrested.

“He was driving in one of the vehicles utilised during the cash in transit robbery. Police recovered an undisclosed amount of money and expensive clothes worth close to R50,000,” said Mashaba. Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Limpopo in which a security guard was brutally murdered. Picture: SAPS Preliminary information indicates that the robbery suspects were on bail for a similar case which occurred during 2018 in the Sekhukhune District. “The four suspects were arrested for robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder. More arrests are expected at this stage,” said Mashaba.