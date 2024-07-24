R50,000 reward for any information regarding missing four-year-old Gqeberha boy

Police are offering a R50,000 reward for any information leading to a positive outcome, following the disappearance of Nakane Lizane. The four-year-old was reported missing on May 11, 2023 while playing in the yard of their home in Ndlovini in Wells Estate.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, it is alleged that around 4pm, Nakane was dropped off from daycare. “His mother had been preparing supper and Nakane was playing outside their house with his 10-year-old brother. “After a while, their mother called them inside but only the 10-year-old brother went in.

“Little Nakane was nowhere to be found and the child was reported missing at SAPS Swartkops.” Police said numerous search parties were formed, and mass searches were conducted with the assistance of various SAPS divisions/unit, community members, local and national media houses, private security companies as well as drones used by a private company to scan the surrounding area of Wells Estate, Gqeberha. “At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black pair of jeans, light coloured T-shirt and a black jacket.”

This week, police announced that a R50,000 reward was on offer. “This reward is for any information leading to a positive outcome, in other words the child must be found, irrespective of the circumstances,” said Van Rensburg, adding that to date, no new information has been forthcoming, and the child has not yet been found. Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact Mluleki Mhlangani on 079 896 7509, Detective Constable Msuthukazi Nkwenkwezi on 082 302 5127 or Captain Michael Shanagan on 082 779 7292.