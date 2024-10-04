‘R50,000 reward for information on Bojanala bus arson’, says North West police

North West police are offering a reward of R50,000 to anyone who can assist with information that can lead to the arrest of the masterminds behind the torching of 23 Bojanala buses, worth R69 million. Yesterday, IOL News reported that the provincial police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the buses were torched in Chaneng and Tlaseng, in Rustenburg, in the early hours of Monday.

The incident occurred just when the country started to celebrate Transport Month. “Six buses at the Bojanala Bus depo at Chaneng and a further 17 buses at Tlaseng were set on fire to a combined estimated value of R69 million. The buses burnt to ashes,” said Myburgh. Myburgh said the police are offering the reward to anyone who can assist with any information that could lead to the arrests of the culprits.

North West provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, urged the community to come forward with information “that will ensure that these ruthless criminals, who’s actions are hampering the transportation of school children and elderly persons, are brought to book to face the full might of the law”. Myburgh added that police are pleading with anyone who may information that can help to contact the investigating officer, Captain Johannes Montsho of Phokeng Detectives on 076 834 3531 or the South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Stop on 08600 10111. “Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via the MySAPS App from your smartphone.”

In 2022, IOL News reported that a bus and heavy duty truck had been torched and a policeman injured during the ongoing taxi protest on the R40 between Mbombela and White River following a dispute between local bus operator Buscor and various taxi associations. The taxi riot was allegedly in retaliation by various taxi associations against the bus service. Taxis had also blocked some roads which not only affected people needing transport, but also brought Buscor operations to a standstill.