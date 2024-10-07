R500,000 worth of drugs confiscated in Manenberg

The Western Cape’s illicit drug trade took a big blow when Manenberg South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Flying Squad confiscated drugs with a street value of R500,000. This discovery was made on a 47-year-old man. Authorities found 15,000 mandrax tablets on the suspect.

“Substance abuse has plagued our communities in the Western Cape, as it is the main generator of gang violence and turf conflict, and is considered the root cause of gender-based-violence (GBV),” said SAPS spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk. Van Wyk went on to state that on Saturday, October 5, the members responded to intelligence received about a huge consignment of drugs at an address in Red River Walk, Manenberg. They promptly operationalised the information, proceeded to the premises, and discovered the tablets in brown boxes while investigating the scene.

The suspect was detained for narcotics possession and dealing, and will appear at Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 7, to face the charges. Those with knowledge on illicit gang activities can contact Manenberg SAPS at 021 699 9400 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. In a similar case, Cape Town police nabbed a man who was in possession of cocaine worth R5 million. The 35-year-old was detained on drug-dealing accusations.