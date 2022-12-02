R8000 fine for Range Rover driver caught steering car with his feet on busy Pretoria highway

Durban – A Pakistani national who was caught on camera ‘driving’ his Range Rover with his feet has been found guilty and handed an R8000 fine. Ikhalar Ul Haq, a Pakistani national, has been found guilty of reckless and negligent driving, Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane told IOL.

Story continues below Advertisement

He added the motorist was sentenced to R8 000 fine or eight months imprisonment and his driving licence was suspended for six months. “He pleaded guilty to the charge," said Zwane. Ul Haq appeared in the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Almost a year ago, he was caught on camera hanging out of his red Range Rover while travelling along Moloto Road in Pretoria. He climbed out of the car and tried to steer it with his feet. The vehicle is seen meandering from the shoulder of the road to the other end of the lane while the man, perched on the door of the car, waves his arms above the roof.

Story continues below Advertisement

Seconds later, another vehicle approaches and its driver moves away from the Range Rover. Ul Haq continues to drive recklessly but a short while later, he gets back into the driver’s seat when a truck approaches. He was arrested by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit, an investigative arm of the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

Story continues below Advertisement