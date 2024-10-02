R80,000 fine for Northern Cape businessman who failed to submit his tax returns

A Northern Cape businessman who failed to submit his tax returns to the South African Revenue Services (Sars) during the Covid-19 pandemic has been fined. Rhulani Innocent Tshuketana, 35, was convicted and sentenced by the Kimberley Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday.

Tshuketana, the company director of Ribilwa Trading Enterprise (Pty) Ltd was found guilty of contravening the Tax Administration Act 28 of 2011. Tshuketana was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) in the Northern Cape. Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi said during March 2020, the accused was appointed by Renosterberg Municipality to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The accused received payment from the municipality amounting to R 1,611,455.00, and he failed to submit his tax returns to South African Revenue Service. “Internal investigation was conducted by Sars, and the matter was later transferred to Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation for further probing.” Ribilwa Trading Enterprise was sentenced to a fine of R30,000 which is payable on or before March 31, 2025 at the Kimberley Clerk of the Court.