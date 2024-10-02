Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Search IOLLike us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

R80,000 fine for Northern Cape businessman who failed to submit his tax returns

A Northern Cape businessman has been fined for failure to submit tax returns. File Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/ Independent Newspapers

A Northern Cape businessman has been fined for failure to submit tax returns. File Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/ Independent Newspapers

Published 37m ago

Share

A Northern Cape businessman who failed to submit his tax returns to the South African Revenue Services (Sars) during the Covid-19 pandemic has been fined.

Rhulani Innocent Tshuketana, 35, was convicted and sentenced by the Kimberley Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday.

Tshuketana, the company director of Ribilwa Trading Enterprise (Pty) Ltd was found guilty of contravening the Tax Administration Act 28 of 2011.

Tshuketana was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) in the Northern Cape.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi said during March 2020, the accused was appointed by Renosterberg Municipality to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The accused received payment from the municipality amounting to R 1,611,455.00, and he failed to submit his tax returns to South African Revenue Service.

“Internal investigation was conducted by Sars, and the matter was later transferred to Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation for further probing.”

Ribilwa Trading Enterprise was sentenced to a fine of R30,000 which is payable on or before March 31, 2025 at the Kimberley Clerk of the Court.

“Mr Tshuketani was sentenced to a fine of R50,000 of which R1,500 must be paid on or before November 7, 2024, and thereafter R1,500 must be paid on or before the seventh of each consecutive month until the fine is fully paid.

“The combined fine for both the entity and the owner amounts to R80,000.”

IOL News

Related Topics:

sapshawksnpasarsmagistrates courtnorthern capecrime and courtstax fraudtaxcovid 19municipalitiesppe