R95,000 worth of counterfeit goods seized by police in George

The South African Police Service (SAPS) recently confiscated counterfeit products valued at R95,000. Authorities also apprehended three undocumented people during an operation in George, Western Cape.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies said on Monday, September 16, the Western Cape Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Policing Team, Public Order Police, Garden Route District Crime Combating Team and Brand Protectors raided a building on Hibernia Street in George. “The members confiscated toothpaste, deodorant, shoe polish and various cellular telephone accessories. Three undocumented persons (aged between 21 and 29) found on the premises were arrested,” Spies said. The suspects are still in police custody and will appear in court whenever charged.

“These operations form part of continued efforts by police and strategic partners to address crimes which threaten the economy of this region.” In a similar case, a man has been convicted and sentenced for unlawfully importing illicit cigarettes in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Shana Mangroo, 55, was convicted and sentenced by the Durban Regional Court for violating the Counterfeit Goods Act, according to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks. The Customs inquiry discovered that the cigarettes were counterfeit. It was also discovered that Mangroo illegally imported contraband cigarettes for commercial purposes and filed a fraudulent declaration to the Customs controller.