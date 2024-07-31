Ramaphosa empowers Ipid to investigate serious crimes committed by police and metro police officers

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a law that empowers the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to investigate serious crimes committed by police officers and municipal police service members, whether on or off duty. In a statement released on Wednesday, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, said the law now empowers Ipid to investigate any deaths caused by the actions of South African Police Service (SAPS) member or a member of a municipal police service.

“Ipid is enabled to investigate rape by a member of the SAPS or a member of a municipal police service, whether such member was on or off duty,” he said. Magwenya further added that the new Act provides for pre-employment security screening investigations to be conducted by the directorate. “The new law entrenches the institutional and operational independence of Ipid and makes it clear that the directorate must be independent, impartial and must exercise its powers and functions without fear, favour or prejudice,” he said.

Magwenya said the amended law gave effect to an earlier Constitutional Court judgment in the McBride v Minister of Police case, as well as another ruling that invalidated provisions in the Ipid Act which allowed the Minister of Police to take disciplinary measures against the executive director of Ipid without parliamentary oversight. "The updated legislation amends provisions relating to the appointment of the executive director of Ipid and broadens the executive director's responsibilities in respect of the referral of recommendations on disciplinary matters," he added.